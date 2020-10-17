Pooja Jain aka Dhichak Pooja released her latest single on YouTube and as the title of the song suggests, the song is about our daily life chores, watch video

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The Bigg Boss 11 contestant and the internet sensation Dhinchak Pooja is back with yet another song that just sums up the year 2020, titled 'Roz Roz Ka kaam'. After giving the netizens the viral hit songs like, ‘Selfie maine le li Aaj’, ‘Dilon ka Shooter’, etc, she is back with her top-notch game and as her fans say, "Success ke liye talent Kam ho toh bhi chalta hai.. You need to be persistent in whatever u do.." and we can't agree more.

Pooja Jain aka Dhichak Pooja released her latest single on YouTube and as the title of the song suggests, the song is about our daily life chores. The lyrics of the song goes like this, "Subah uthte hain hum, Brush karte hain hum

Fir khaate hain hum, Fir jaate hain hum

Chai banate hain hum, Use pite hain hum

Nahate hain hum, Fir taiyyar hote hain hum..."

The entire song was shot in her home and her video has so far garnered around 1 lakh views. She has turned off the comments on her page. The video also did the rounds on Twitter as it was shared by many on their pages.

The Twitteratis couldn't stop themselves from talking about this song. One of the users said, "Kyu didi kyu? Nahi hai tum me talent! Mummy papa kuch bolte nahi hain kya? Chalo koi nahi padosi to gaali dete honge?"

Another user said, "2020 feels like an endless loop of Dhinchak Pooja songs"

Yet another said, "Ha Ha. Seriously. And We thought Corona was the Worst thing to happen in 2020"

Today I learnt from dhinchak Pooja..



Success ke liye talent Kam ho toh bhi chalta hai..



You needs to be persistent in whatever u do.. https://t.co/cmJNvZXccV — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) October 15, 2020

Kyu didi kyu? Nahi hai tum me talent! Mummy papa kuch bolte nahi hain kya? Chalo koi nahi padosi to gaali dete honge? — Kumar A. (@babadudemaharaj) October 12, 2020

2020 feels like an endless loop of Dhinchak Pooja songs — Darth Vader (@Silent_Gardn) October 16, 2020

Breaking : Many people rushed to emergency wards of hospitals after hearing Dhinchak Pooja's latest song https://t.co/QoYyGTXvwP pic.twitter.com/tPH0OLDbzS — Tejusurya 2.0 (@Tejusurya_) October 15, 2020

Me watching Dhinchak pooja's new song: pic.twitter.com/qDGAk66dYh — IMPOSToR 🎭 (@Tez_Gendbaz) October 15, 2020

In March, Dhichak Pooja released a song titled ‘Hoga Na Corona’, in which she attempted to create awareness about wearing masks and maintaining social distancing and the song garnered 2.4 lakh views right after it was released.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma