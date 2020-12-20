Astronomers have detected radio signals emanating from an exoplanet system located about 51 light years from Earth in the constellation Bootes.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a first, astronomers have detected radio signals emanating from an exoplanet system located about 51 light years from Earth in the constellation Bootes. If confirmed through follow-up observations, the study will provide astronomers a novel way to examine distant star systems possessing exoplanet(s).

"We present one of the first hints of detecting an exoplanet in the radio realm," said Cornell postdoctoral researcher Jake D Turner, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI. "The signal is from the Tau Bootes system, which contains a binary star system and an exoplanet. We make the case from an emission by the planet itself."

Radio wave activity from a star system does not indicate the present of an intelligent life. Is is simply the interaction between a star's magnetic field and the planet revolving around it. The detection of radio wave activity can help astronomers better understand the magnetic field of an exoplanet. Thus, the new study led by researchers from the Cornell University in the US and published in journal Astronomy and Astrophysics simply offers a potential window on the magnetic field of exoplanet, dubbed Tau Bootes b

The magnetic field influence the conditions on a planet. For example, the earth's magnetic field protects the earth from charged particles of the Solar Wind and thus contributes to its habitability

"The magnetic field of Earth-like exoplanets may contribute to their possible habitability by shielding their own atmospheres from solar wind and cosmic rays, and protecting the planet from atmospheric loss,"Turner said.

