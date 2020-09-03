The video went viral and has received more than 667.4k views and 4.5 k likes.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk| A video of a woman using gym cycle to grind flour is being lauded on social media for its unique innovation. Shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter, the 2.03-minute video shows a woman peddling a stationary cycle that churns and grinds wheat kept in a container attached to it.

ग़ज़ब का आविष्कार. काम भी और कसरत भी. कॉमेंट्री भी शानदार. 👌👍

VC: SM pic.twitter.com/Lg3HBCabzo — Awanish Sharan (@AwanishSharan) August 29, 2020

The video is captioned as, "Gazab ka aavishkar. Kaam bhi aur kasrat bhi. Commentary bhi shaandaar (Awesome invention. Work while exercising. Commentary is also brilliant)."

In the video, the woman says, "See, this is a small gym, that you can install in your house. This is really good for your body, you can make yourself fit and also grind flour at the same time, eat fresh flour rotis. this machine not only helps in keeping you fit but also grinds flour.

She also added that the machine can be used by everyone but is specially helpful for women who don't get time to maintain their physical fitness. The machine can grind dal, rice, and masala too."

The video went viral and has received more than 667.4k views and 4.5 k likes.

One of the user said, "Wow!! Very innovative !" Yet another added, "Ek tir se do nishane."

where we can get this sir — KAMALJEET SINGH (@KAMALJE17459955) September 2, 2020

Someone posted, "Please connect me to the seller, would like to buy it."

This is not the first time that a video of Desi Jugaad has surfaced online. Last month, a video of a three men using a bike to de-kernel corn had gone viral.

Indian jugaad — Deepak Gond (@DG_9970) August 29, 2020

It’s a great idea for all women’s fitness and their kitchen work.👌🏻#WomenSupportingWomen #womenempowerment https://t.co/L5RRIW89QJ — Pratiksha Shinde (@PratikshaS25) September 2, 2020

There was another video in which a tractor was used to milk cow and netizens were impressed by the innovative invention.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma