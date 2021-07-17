One can access all these viral videos just through one single touch. On the other hand, these videos not only lighten up the mood but also engage a user for a long time.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: After pandemic and lockdown, one of the overused sources by mankind would be the internet. Internet surfing has become a good and entertaining way to pass free time. Usually, we come across various viral videos which have surfaced online. Be it bizarre marriage ceremonies videos, mind-blowing dance videos, or comedy videos, the internet has it all.

Meanwhile, a recent one to join the list was of a groom who dozed off during his wedding ceremony. The video made rounds on social media and was shared by Niranjan Mahapatra. The video showed the couple sitting on the stage, in all their wedding fineries, while the groom falls asleep on his to-be wife’s shoulder. Despite several tries from the groom's friend to keep him awake and make him sit the groom was unable to sit straight throughout the ceremony.

On the other hand, the bride in the video seems completely opposite to the groom as she appears to be 'Super Active'. She was seen talking to guests. Niranjan Mahapatra's account is filled with these kinds of videos. Earlier, several reels shared by him had gone viral.

After the video went viral, various funny comments started pouring in. Users began commenting with different angles of the video by saying that the groom seems drunk and that’s the reason he cannot sit straight. Another user even alerted the groom as he wrote, “Jag ja. Koi aur shaadi kar le jaayega.”

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen