Bangalore | Jagran Trending Desk: A 33-year-old man allegedly set a bank on fire in Karnataka’s Haveri district after his application for a loan was rejected by the branch that he allegedly put on fire. The man, reportedly identified as Wasim Hazaratsab Mulla, is a resident of Rattihalli town. As per reports, he had submitted an application to secure a loan from the Canara Bank branch located at Hedugonda village.

The bank reportedly rejected his application as his CIBIL score was low.

According to a report in The Times of India, after his loan application was rejected, Mulla reached the bank’s branch late on Saturday night.

He broke open a window and spilt petrol inside the bank. He then set the bank on fire.

According to the police, the blaze caused damages worth Rs 12 lakh. Five computers, fans, lights, passbook printer, cash counting machine, documents, CCTVs, and cash counters have got destroyed. The accused has been arrested and the case is being probed.

The computers, CCTV cameras, documents and furniture in the bank were reduced to ashes in the incident. The fire brigade personnel who rushed to the spot extinguished the fire and prevented it from spreading, news agency IANS reported.

"The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered at Kaginelli police station under Sections 436, 477, 435 of IPC," the local police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, conflicting reports have emerged from the spot with locals suspecting ‘the role of bank insiders’ with the intention to destroy specific bank documents.

The police have reportedly recorded the statements of the villagers and taken up the investigation.

