New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A video of a woman beating a cab driver in the middle of the road in the national capital of Delhi is going viral all over the Internet. The shocking video clip is reportedly from the Patel Nagar area. It was shared by Twitter user Aditya Singh on November 17 and has gained six thousand views already.

In the footage, the woman, who is wearing a blue T-shirt while her face is covered with a mask, can be seen holding the driver's collar, punching and slapping him. When the passersby tried to question her behavior, she started to argue with them as well. She even threatened one of them recording the incident on his mobile phone to stop.

You can watch the video here:

According to media reports, the accused, along with another woman, were traveling on a scooter. The roads were congested and the cab driver couldn't make space as demanded by the woman. Enraged, she parked her vehicle on the road itself and started abusing and beating up the driver.

The viral video has infuriated the netizens who want the police to take strict action against this behavior.

"Highly uncalled for on the part of the lady. Police should take suo moto cognizance of this incident and initiate legal action against the lady. Kanoon apne hath mein lene ka haque nahin hai kisiko," wrote a Twitter user.

"@DelhiPolice Everybody has right to fight against the wrong according to Constitution and Law of the country. This kind of act should be strongly punished against He or She whoever the culprit according to law," posted another.

Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Lucknow in July. In the 2.15-minute-long video that went viral on Twitter, the woman could be seen thrashing the man, a cab driver, throughout as a traffic police constable tried to intervene. The incident took place on July 30 at the Kesari Kheda traffic crossing in Lucknow's Krishna Nagar area. Later an FIR was filed against the woman by the Lucknow police.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha