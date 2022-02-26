New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi witnessed a surprising turn of weather on Friday late evening with rainfall accompanied by hailstorms reported from many parts of the national capital. The weather was pleasant in Delhi throughout the day but turned intense as the sun went down and sky became dark. Many parts of national capital witnessed rainfall whereas in the South west parts of the city, visuals shared on social media showed heavy hailstorm. In other parts of the capital intense rains were accompanied by lightning strikes.

People took to social media to share Delhi’s hailstorm surprise on Friday late evening with a Tweeple terming it as 'Hailstorm Friday'.

“Delhi weather never ceases to surprise you,” a user wrote on Twitter. “Hailstorm rain in Delhi around 11.30 pm,” shared another user along with images of a car upon which the hailstorm surprise unfolded. “A surprise treat for us in Delhi,” wrote a third user.

Delhi weather never ceases to surprise you #hailstorm pic.twitter.com/T34WeWjVuo — Shashank Kumar Nair (@nairshashank) February 25, 2022

Hailstorm rain in Delhi around 11.30 pm!!!. pic.twitter.com/iP43mUzSAa — Dr K S Kardam (@Drkskardam) February 25, 2022

For a sec it felt like we were being bombed here in Delhi. Such huge noises for 10 mins. #hailstorm 🔊 pic.twitter.com/241K66p67u — ᕕ (@arifkhan7) February 25, 2022

Thanks to #DelhiRains chilly weather again came back with full of hailstorm ☔🌩️ — JUST LIKE YOU ❤ (@K_neha1) February 25, 2022

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted the weather to remain the same for the next two hours, starting 10 PM on February 26, with hailstorms in the next 24 hours.

The Met department said that thunderstorm with “light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 20-30 kmph” would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated regions of Delhi and NCR, including in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad and Indirapuram, among others, in the next two hours.

Delhi, south Punjab, south Haryana, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan will witness strong gusty winds of 25-35 kmph tomorrow (February 26) and in the remaining few hours today. North Rajasthan will also see isolated light rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning during the next 24 hours, as per IMD weather forecast.

