Delhi NCR sees price hike in vegetable and fruits due to heavy rainfall. Tomato prices shoot up to Rs 60 per kg and potato at Rs 40.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Incessant rain, a rise in transportation cost and shortage of labour have caused the prices of the vegetables in the national capital and neighboring districts of Delhi to shoot up in the Monsoon season. The prices of the vegetables have increased up to 50-60 per cent in Delhi’s Azadpur Mandi and other areas of Delhi NCR. The most essential vegetables like tomatoes and potatoes are being sold at Rs 60 per kg and Rs 40 per kg respectively.

Meanwhile, the prices of other vegetables like coriander, garlic and chilies have increased drastically. A vegetable seller from Dariyaganj Sabzi Mandi said, “Due to the heavy rainfall, the transportation of the vegetables has been restricted and it led to a rise in vegetable price hike.” “Due to a hike in price, the sale has also decreased, he added.” A vegetable vendor told Jagran, “The price of the vegetables has increased drastically, corianders are sold at Rs 200kg, Green Chillies at Rs 50 per kg and garlic at Rs 150 per kg.

According to the vendors, tomatoes delivery from Nashik and Indore is restricted due to incessant rain which led to a price hike in Delhi NCR regions. The arrival of vegetables and fruits in Okhla Market has also been reduced amid Monsoon season.

Because of the price hike in the vegetable markets, retailers have also increased their prices. Due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, people are forced to purchase vegetables from these retailers which is even more expensive. The retailers are selling tomatoes at Rs 70kg and potatoes at Rs50kg which is drastically affecting the pockets of common people.

During the lockdown, the vegetable vendors were forced to sell the vegetables at a lower cost due to less demand and more production. Now, people have reduced the consumption of vegetables due to a huge hike in prices.

