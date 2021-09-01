In a viral video of Delhi rains a car is getting free wash. Rains has turned Delhi flyovers into waterfall. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Enjoying Delhi Rains or what? India's National Capital is witnessing unabating rainfall since last three days. Witnessing a heavy rain fall, Delhi's Connaught Place and adjoining areas were submerged with water. Amid all heavy rains in the National Capital an interesting video has caught everyone's attention.

In post shared by an internet user, a car is poured in with rainwater from a flyover in Delhi. The video is doing rounds on social media like anything with several hilarious comments. The exact location and area of incident is however unknown till now. Some internet users suggested for the flyover to be in Vikaspuri. #DelhiRains is trending on Twitter and people are condused whether the city is Delhi or any hill station with lots of waterfall.

Check the post and reactions here:

World class facilities by Kejriwal



Free car wash on the go!! #DelhiRains #Delhi pic.twitter.com/KMCl8Kwh7k — Resham 🇮🇳 (@MyPoint0fView_) August 31, 2021

Badhai ho Delhi,

Humne Niagara Falls ka intezam Delhi main hi kara diya hai, taki aap logo ko koi takleef na ho.#DelhiRains#Delhipic.twitter.com/XQJzWZy49H — THE MARINE DOCTOR🇮🇳 (@themarinedoc21) August 31, 2021

On the social micro blogging site Twitter, users have started calling Delhi a ' Waterfall city'. One internet user commented,"Badhai ho Delhi,Humne Niagara Falls ka intezam Delhi main hi kara diya hai, taki aap logo ko koi takleef na ho." While other mentioned the rain water as a free-of-cost car wash.

आप का अजब गजब विकास मॉडल!

नीचे भी पानी ऊपर भी पानी!! pic.twitter.com/FatKeGIu13 — Mukesh Sharma (@MukeshSharmaMLA) August 31, 2021

The video also pointed out Kejriwal government and took a political turn when, a MLA Mukesh Sharma commented," Aapka Ajab Gajab Vikas Model! Niche bhi pani upar bhi pani!!"

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of East, Southeast, Northeast, North, Delhi, Sohana, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal, Manesar(Haryana) Noida, Greater Noida…,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an alert early morning today.

