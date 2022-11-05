Delhi Pollution Memes Flood Internet After AQI In National Capital Turns Severe | See Here

Delhi is shrouded by a toxic layer of smog, as the people in the national capital are witnessing severe health problems amid worsening air quality. The current AQI of Delhi stands at 525, which is extremely hazardous. The national capital's air quality deteriorated to 'severe' in the last few days, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

On Friday during the corresponding morning period, the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472.Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'.Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.

On Friday, SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said that stubble-burning accounted for 34 per cent to Delhi's particulate matter (PM) 2.5 pollution.

People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that primary schools in Delhi will be shut from November 5 till the pollution situation improves. Delhi Environment minister Gopal Rai announced mandatory work-from-home for fifty-percent Delhi government employees.