Delhi Metro Turns 20: Delhiites Share Experience Of Their Love-Hate Relationship With NCR's Lifeline

Today marks the journey of 20 years of Delhi Metro. Have a look below at some of the tweets by general public in regards to Delhi Metro

By Prerna Targhotra
Updated: Sat, 24 Dec 2022 03:18 PM IST
Delhi Metro completed a journey of 20 years today (Image Credits: Unsplash)

THE DELHI Metro Corporation Limited (DMRC) is a centre-state joint venture that has been in operation in the capital of the country for 20 years. The Delhi metro started its journey in December 2002 and has completed a journey of around 20 years.

To mark this special day, DMRC took to its Twitter handle and its tweet read, "(Thank You) for your guidance, encouragement, and support. Your contributions to our success in making Delhi Metro the largest Metro system in India shall be cherished forever."

The first ever metro that ran in December 2002 was between Shahdara and Tis Hazari and was inaugurated by Former Prime Minister Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Delhi Metro operates around 2700 trips regularly which start at 5:00 AM and ends at 11:30 PM. The current span of the Delhi Metro is near around 392 km with approximately 286 stations across the capital and NCR. With Delhi Metro marking 20 years decade journey, here are some insights for the general public on its operations and facilities.

