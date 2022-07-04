Delhi Man Hits Pet Dog, Owners With Iron Rod; 3 Injured | Watch Chilling Video

A shocking incident took place in Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Sunday where a dog was injured when a morning walker, Dharamvir Dahiya, used an iron rod to deliver a terrible blow on the dog's head and also picked the dog by its tail to fling it away. The attacker also swung the iron rod at the owners, who tried to save their pet dog.

The incident was caught on camera and the accused can be seen brutally attacking the dog and the people. According to the police, a PCR call regarding a 'quarrel' was received in PS Paschim Vihar East at 9.27 am. The incident happened when the dog started barking at the accused.

#WATCH | Delhi: 3 members of a family&their pet dog injured after being hit by a neighbor with an iron rod in Paschim Vihar. It happened after the dog allegedly barked at him. FIR lodged.



Injured stable. Dog's owner says it has a clot in its head & will be taken to veterinarian. pic.twitter.com/YAa1QdduzB — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

"A dog owned by a resident of A block Paschim Vihar started barking at Dharamvir. After that, he picked up the dog by its tail and threw it. Rakshit, the owner of the dog, came to its rescue it but Dahiya attacked the dog again. In the meantime, the dog bit Dharamvir. This led to a minor scuffle between Dahiya and Rakshit," said police.

After a while, Dahiya again came back with an iron rod and started hitting the dog on its head. He also hit Rakshit and another man, Hemant with the same rod, added the police. Further, Dahiya barged into Rakshit's house to take back the pipe used in the incident and also hit and injured another woman namely, Renu alias Yashoda.

All the victims have been medically examined and Dahiya went to the Park Hospital, Khyala to get treatment for a dog bite. The police have registered the case and further investigation is underway.

"On the statement of Rakshit (owner of the dog), a case has been registered under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act registered at Paschim Vihar East Police Station. Investigation of the case is in progress and facts are being verified," said Delhi Police.

(With ANI Inputs)