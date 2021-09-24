New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: If it takes a bad haircut to become rich, many will be seen rushing into a barber's shop this instant. A haircut gone wrong in Delhi has fetched a supermodel of Rs 2 crore as compensation. Lucky! her right?

An aspiring model in 2018 had visited a salon in a five-star hotel ITC Maurya to get her hair styled. The model had long hair and after the styling due to hair dresser's negligence hair was cut down to only a few inches long.

After the incident model suffered a loss in her professional career which led her to take action against the hotel. In her complaint, she stated that the salon offered her an awful treatment, which resulted in her scalp damage.

The matter was taken by NCDRC and on Thursday the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has agreed that the woman "lost her expected assignments and suffered a huge loss which completely changed her lifestyle and shattered her dream to be a top model" as per ANI.

"There is no doubt that the women are very cautious and careful with regard to their hair. They spend a handsome amount on keeping the hair in good condition. They are also emotionally attached to their hair. The complainant was a model for hair products because of her long hair. She has done modeling for VLCC and Pantene," said the panel's president RK Agrawal and member SM Kantikar in the order.

The NCDRC announced for the hotel ITC to pay Rs 2 crore to the complainant Ashna Roy within eight weeks. The order by the commission was taken in the protection of the Consumer Protection Act.

Customer to get Rs. 2 crore compensation for a bad haircut. Must have a terrific lawyer..https://t.co/Esdb27zbK2 — Vikram Zutshi (@VikramZutshi) September 24, 2021

The news has gone viral on the internet and several are lauding the court's decision. Many Twitter users have different opinions on the matter. Some are praising the decision while some took a jibe on the fact that a bad haircut is an issue while other serious decisions are pending. One wrote, "what a compensation for a bad haircut."

Meanwhile me planning :

To buy a flight ticket visit ITC Maurya get hair cut done

tell court it is a bad haircut , receive a compensation of 2lakhs. pic.twitter.com/i6d1BGoinn — Samarth Mahajan (@_samarthmahajan) September 24, 2021

