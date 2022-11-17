Delhi Cab Driver's Conversation With Passenger in Fluent Sanskrit Leaves Netizens Amazed; Watch Video

Sanskrit is an ancient Indian language which in the contemporary times remains restricted to only priests and holy scriptures.

However, a recent video of a Delhi-based cab driver speaking to a passenger in fluent Sanskrit has taken the internet by storm. The talk between the two, on their way to the India Gate, has now gone viral on social media.

A user named Lakshmi Narayan B.S posted the video on Twitter on November 10. "Amazing!! This car driver in Delhi speaks Sanskrit with me this morning!!" he captioned it.

In the clip, the passenger is seen striking a conversation with the driver in Sanskrit. He asks him about his family and hometown to which the cabbie replies in the same language.

The driver, identified as Ashok, tells him that he hails from Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh and lives with his daughter, son, elder sister and younger brother.

The video has so far garnered 263.2k views and 10.9k likes on the microblogging site. While some users expressed dismay over how the language is dying, others found the language "pleasing to hear".

Look at the reations of Twitter users below:

Last month, the same passenger had gone viral after he did a live commentary of a street cricket game in Sanskrit which was also shared by the prime minister.