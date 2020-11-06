US Presidential elections turned out to be meme material for micro-blogging site users. Have a look at these hilarious memes rolled out after a delay in US Presidential election results.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The delay in the US Presidential election results has sparked a meme fest on social media, with people sharing hilarious posts to describe the current state of affairs in the world's most powerful democracy. President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have been facing a neck-and-neck fight with both claiming victories. Nevada -- one of the most talked states in the US Presidential election -- turned out to be meme material for Twitter users.

One user shared a screenshot from a film where a man is seen screaming at someone. The picture was edited with a line-- "Every day I wake up and it's still the elections. Another user shared a picture, where a man put a closed buffet in front of a lady and wrote-- "Me waking up to the same electoral map as when I went to sleep".

Me waking up to the same electoral map as when I went to sleep: pic.twitter.com/6K7ZLL8vkF — Geet Jeswani (@TweetingGeet) November 5, 2020

Live footage of Nevada working on those ballots pic.twitter.com/14RrZ2Ce8w — Miss Cuffy, Unstable Genius🥃🔥 (@MissGFYCuffy) November 5, 2020

The above hilarious live footage of Nevada working on ballots goes viral on the internet. Well, this video, where kids are playing baseball, is used to represent US vote counting just for fun.

Nevada gonna wake up tomorrow and announce the presidency like “I have two photos in my hand...” pic.twitter.com/HpfDQZQ5Qh — 🦃TurkeyTime Tique🍁 (@nahtiqueee_) November 5, 2020

One of the users shared a screenshot of a scene from a modeling show result announcement. He wrote, "Nevada gonna wake up tomorrow and announce the presidency like, I have two photos in my hand...”

Nevada AG Aaron Ford responds to people sharing a meme joking that the Zootopia sloth is who is counting ballots in Nevada: "my friend @Bakari_Sellers tweeted about it and I told him he aint right about that."



Adds "we're doing to the best we can," "it's going to take some time" pic.twitter.com/scbtNSDk3t — Cheyenne Haslett (@cheyennehaslett) November 5, 2020

One of the users shared an interesting GIF, and wrote, "Nevada AG Aaron Ford responds to people sharing a meme joking that the Zootopia sloth is who is counting ballots in Nevada: "my friend Bakari_Sellers tweeted about it and I told him he aint right about that. Adds "we're doing to the best we can," "it's going to take some time."

