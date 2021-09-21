Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed their sixth-lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League. The embarrassing total saw an old tweet by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone resurface on social media. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Virat Kohli's RCB in a match on Monday. The team in red had to witness a huge loss as their batting line crashed against the KKR bowlers for just 92 runs on the scoreboard. Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi won the match by massive 9 wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore witnessed their sixth-lowest total in the history of the Indian Premier League. The embarrassing total of the team against KKR saw an old tweet by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone to resurface on social media.

In the old tweet, Deepika had written, "92!!is that even a score!? Way to go RCB! with u guys all the way…watching every second of it live!” Take a look at the tweet here:

92!!is that even a score!?way to go RCB!with u guys all the way...watching every second of it live! — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 18, 2010

Deepika Padukone, back then in the initial years of the T20 league was a huge fan of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and was spotted many a time in the stadium enjoying the game. Induration of the RCB match back in 2010, the Bangalore franchise had dismissed Rajasthan for just 92.

The brilliant performance of RCB back then had led Deepika to troll the other team taking to Twitter. The old tweet fueled up memes on the internet as Deepika was compared to Jofra Archer who is known for his future prediction tweets.

Jofra Archer right now be like: pic.twitter.com/2V3ANy8KHu — Hemant Kumar (@SportsCuppa) September 20, 2021



While Virat Kohli's RCB was already being trolled for the low total, re-surfacing of Deepika's old tweet added fuel to the fire. Taking to social media, netizens have reacted to RCB's low total in a hilarious way.

RCB lost the match and OnePlus lost the market.

Sed life🥲..... pic.twitter.com/V3L2JxEKpp — Indian Tech Memes (@IndianTechMemes) September 21, 2021

Monday + RCB loss pic.twitter.com/vVGsrnbsRR — All India Memes (@allindiamemes) September 20, 2021

As some of the netizens trolled the team for poor performance, others trolled RCB's skipper for not contributing much on the field.

Many also highlighted the fact that RCB, in yet another match ditched their red jersey and witnessed a huge loss.

Posted By: Ashita Singh