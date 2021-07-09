Dubai has now become famous for the deepest dive pool in the world. The new attraction in Dubai has stolen the record from Poland's Deepspot with its 60 meters long depth (196 feet).

Dubai | Jagran Trending Desk: Known for the world's tallest skyscraper and the world's largest mall, Dubai has now become famous for the deepest dive pool in the world. The new deepest pool attraction in Dubai has stolen the record from Poland's Deepspot with its 60 meters long depth (196 feet). It carries 14 million liters of fresh water which can fill six Olympic-sized swimming pools that makes it at least 4 times bigger than any other diving pool in the world. No wonder why Guinness awarded it the "Deepest swimming pool for diving" title on June 27.

Sharing a video of this spectacular creation Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, one of the first visitors, posted a video on Twitter. The caption of the video read “An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet).”

An entire world awaits you at Deep Dive Dubai the world’s deepest pool, with a depth of 60 meters (196 feet) #Dubai pic.twitter.com/GCQwxlW18N — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) July 7, 2021

Earlier, the facility was only for private users but now it is being opened for general public. The water temperature in the pool is maintained at 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), which is comfortable for wearing a thin wetsuit or a swimsuit.

The pool is housed inside a 1,500-square-meter oyster-shaped structure. However, the biggest star of Deep Dive Dubai is said to be the pool's underwater city. People can dive in to explore the "abandoned" sunken city apartments and enjoy in the arcade. The pool is equipped with lighting and sound systems to create a different atmosphere. For those who are scared of diving deep but feel eager to watch it can enjoy with families and friends from dry land as the diving complex also has a restaurant equipped with large windows and TV screens.

Not just this, the Deep Dive pool acts as an underwater film studio. It has a media editing room as well. 56 cameras have been installed around the pool to ensure the safety of divers. Most importantly, the facility has the region's most advanced hyperbaric chamber that has a capacity to accommodate 12 people in case of an emergency.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha