New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mistakes remain an essential human feature possibly since the existence of humankind. However, it’s our reaction to the mistakes which defines us. Lately, streaming platform HBO Max, after receiving the complaints of its subscribers receiving empty test emails, took to Twitter to clarify with an apology for a mistakenly sent email. The US-based streaming platform also said that as speculated by a lot of its subscribers online, the empty test email was indeed sent by an intern.

“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it,” wrote HBO Max on Twitter.

 

The netizens, however, reacted with their generous sides upfront. People posted hundreds of “Dear Intern…” tweets in reaction to HBO Max’s clarification. People shared their own instances of making mistakes and the process of learning and growing out of the same which followed.
“Dear intern, I woke up to that email this morning and immediately thought, "oof - been there buddy." We've all broken production! Besides, as a great boss once told me, if you never make mistakes you're not really trying. It's gonna be ok!,” wrote a user while sharing the screenshot of the empty HBO email.

“Dear intern, It’s ok. I dropped a prod database when I was a senior engineer. These things happen more often than you might think. Building good systems is about having resilience against human mistakes. Because we, humans, always make mistakes,” shared another.

 


“Dear intern, I once globally took down Spotify. It almost happened twice. My team was awesome about it and I'm still here. You managed to find something broken in the way integration tests are done. It's a good thing and will help improve things. Good luck,” tweeted the third.

“Dear intern, I misspelled “golf” two different ways in the span of a week and they both made into the print edition of a major metro newspaper. I was 26 years old. Hang in there,” wrote another user on the micro-blogging site.
Read other such “Dear Intern” responses:

 

Warner Media-owned HBO Max was launched last year in May. The streaming platform has over 44 million active subscribers as of March 2021.

