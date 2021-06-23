HBO Max, after receiving the complaints of its subscribers receiving empty test emails, took to Twitter to clarify with an apology for a mistakenly sent email. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Mistakes remain an essential human feature possibly since the existence of humankind. However, it’s our reaction to the mistakes which defines us. Lately, streaming platform HBO Max, after receiving the complaints of its subscribers receiving empty test emails, took to Twitter to clarify with an apology for a mistakenly sent email. The US-based streaming platform also said that as speculated by a lot of its subscribers online, the empty test email was indeed sent by an intern.

“We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it,” wrote HBO Max on Twitter.

We mistakenly sent out an empty test email to a portion of our HBO Max mailing list this evening. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as the jokes pile in, yes, it was the intern. No, really. And we’re helping them through it. ❤️ — HBOMaxHelp (@HBOMaxHelp) June 18, 2021

The netizens, however, reacted with their generous sides upfront. People posted hundreds of “Dear Intern…” tweets in reaction to HBO Max’s clarification. People shared their own instances of making mistakes and the process of learning and growing out of the same which followed.

“Dear intern, I woke up to that email this morning and immediately thought, "oof - been there buddy." We've all broken production! Besides, as a great boss once told me, if you never make mistakes you're not really trying. It's gonna be ok!,” wrote a user while sharing the screenshot of the empty HBO email.

https://twitter.com/jaylynstays/status/1405957502911410176?s=20

“Dear intern, It’s ok. I dropped a prod database when I was a senior engineer. These things happen more often than you might think. Building good systems is about having resilience against human mistakes. Because we, humans, always make mistakes,” shared another.

Dear intern,



It’s ok. I dropped a prod database when I was a senior engineer. These things happen more often than you might think. Building good systems is about having resilience against human mistakes. Because we, humans, always make mistakes. — JBD ヤナ ドガン (@rakyll) June 18, 2021



“Dear intern, I once globally took down Spotify. It almost happened twice. My team was awesome about it and I'm still here. You managed to find something broken in the way integration tests are done. It's a good thing and will help improve things. Good luck,” tweeted the third.

“Dear intern, I misspelled “golf” two different ways in the span of a week and they both made into the print edition of a major metro newspaper. I was 26 years old. Hang in there,” wrote another user on the micro-blogging site.

Read other such “Dear Intern” responses:

Dear intern, one time at work i didn’t realize my coffee mug had metal in it so i set the microwave on fire.



It was my fifth day https://t.co/hdTEcjNvJl — Queen Q (@queen_quinnie_) June 19, 2021

Dear Intern,

Once, early in my career, I got my company's Facebook ad account banned & we couldn't advertise for 4 days! Making things worse, we had to launch a campaign on the same day!

My boss was awesome. He said "Things like this happen. Let's get through this. Don't worry"❤ — Dimuthu (@DimuthuSam) June 22, 2021

Dear intern,



I once forgot to change the start date on an ad campaign for a major launch from an audio giant. They were forced to go to market two days earlier than planned and lost a ton of money as I had broadcasted an ad to millions of people prematurely.



You’re good. — Gambhir Maamla (@gambhirmaamla) June 23, 2021

Dear Intern

On my very first day as a waiter I spilled an entire tray of sweet tea glasses on my first table of guests. They had to move booths but they left me $20 at the end. 7 years later (help) I can now hold a tray of 14 glasses no trouble much to the terror of my coworkers — ForeverLightly (@Forever_Lightly) June 18, 2021

Dear Intern,

As an admissions counselor, I accidentally sent an email to a prospective student list that said "since you've been accepted..." and thus ended up having to accept a student who did not meet the institutions admittance standards. The student graduated 4 years later. — Bill Johnston (@BillUFSuccess) June 23, 2021

Warner Media-owned HBO Max was launched last year in May. The streaming platform has over 44 million active subscribers as of March 2021.

