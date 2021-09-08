Dario Costa a stunt Pilot flies a plane from two tunnels. The daring stunt has garnered him a world record and some fans who are amazed by his tricks. The video of the stunt has gone viral on social media. Scroll to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Making world records is quite amazing right? An Italian stunt man amazed many as he effortlessly flew from a tunnel and set a Guinness world record. Dario Costa, a stunt pilot from Istanbul has left netizens stunned with his flying tricks. A video of a daring stunt has gone viral on the internet and netizens have flooded the post with likes

Red Bull took their Twitter to share the video of Dario Costa performing the stunt and setting up the world record. Taking their Twitter RedBull wrote, "o Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through two tunnels and we are literally speechless.#givesyouwiings #worldrecord."

Take a look at the video here:

so Dario Costa just became the first person to fly a plane through TWO tunnels and we are literally speechless🤯 #givesyouwiiings #worldrecord pic.twitter.com/Uk3RFqeVPZ — Red Bull (@redbull) September 4, 2021

In the video, Dario Costa flew his plane from a tunnel into another and then to sky, which made him the first ever person to do so. It took 43.44 seconds for Dario to complete his stunt. Despite the crosswind, he flew through both the tunnels. Dario first went through the 360-meter tunnel and then went on to the next which was even longer and measured 1,160 in length.

Dario Costa expressed his happiness and said, “ I’d never flown in a tunnel in my life – nobody had ever done it – so there was a big question mark in my head whether everything would go as we expected. It was a big relief, of course, but big, big happiness was the main emotion. For me, it’s another dream come true.”

The video has garnered over 710K views and 14K likes till now. People are lauding Dario for pulling the stunt. Many netizens took their social media and expressed how impressed they were.

Amazing.. Mind blowing. What a control.. Hat's off... — RAJU P (@RAJU28875) September 5, 2021

Amazing pilot 👍 the sense of speed must of been mega. Nice one 👍 — Paul (@Paul27810584) September 6, 2021

One internet user commented, "This is the craziest aircraft stunt ever in the history of aviation. I dare you to find something more intense, challenging or dangerous," while others compared the stunt to Grand Theft Auto and said, "When GTA isn't enough and you need to do it IRL."

Amazing pilot 👍 the sense of speed must of been mega. Nice one 👍 — Paul (@Paul27810584) September 6, 2021

Meanwhile, one user commented, "I yelled out in my living room the same moment you did after I caught my breath! That precision and mastery of the controls were awesome to watch."

Following the stunt, this 41-year-old, who has over two decades of flying experience, set a certified Guinness World Record for Longest Tunnel Flown through with an Aeroplane (1,730m) alongside four other records. What do you think? Do share your thoughts.

Posted By: Ashita Singh