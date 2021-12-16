New Delhi | Jagran Tending Desk: South Korea's largest dairy company, Seoul Milk, is being slammed worldwide for one of its advertisements which depicts women as cows. The advertisement which has sparked a controversy and received severe backlash shows sexist content.

In the advertisement, a man can be seen wandering through the countryside. He suddenly comes across a group of women in a field drinking water from a stream and doing yoga. The man starts to secretly film the women.

“We finally succeeded in capturing them on camera at a pristine location where nature is preserved in its purity. They drink clean water from pure nature, consume an eco-friendly organic diet, and live peacefully in a placid environment. I will try to approach them cautiously,” the man says in the voice-over.

The man then mistakenly steps on a twig and the women notice him spying on them. After that, all the women turn into cows and start mooing.

“Clean water, organic feed, 100% pure Seoul Milk. Organic milk from an organic ranch in the pleasant nature of Cheongjang,” the advertisement ends with a description of the product.

You can watch the video here:

After the video, which was uploaded on November 29 received outrage from critics around the world, it was removed on December 8, by the company.

"We sincerely apologize to everyone who may have felt uncomfortable due to the milk advertisement video uploaded to the official YouTube channel of Seoul Milk on the 29th of last month," Seoul Milk's parent company Seoul Dairy Cooperative said in a statement on its official website.

"We are taking this matter seriously, and we will pay more attention and review to prevent similar problems in the future," the statement added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha