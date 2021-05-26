Since last year, baby Anushrut's videos have been triggering a lot of memes and reactions from people online who went gaga over his innocence. Scroll down to watch the cute munchkin's latest video.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: When the world around us seems to be falling apart with the spread of COVID-19, attack of black, white and yellow fungus and what not, there are a very few things that can manage to put a smile on our face. And one such thing is cute videos of a baby named Anushrut. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about this adorable little kid whose clip went viral in November last year where he was seen undergoing a haircut.

And ever since then, we have come across quite a few ridiculously cute haircutting videos of the baby where he can be seen interacting with the barber. His videos have often triggered memes and reactions from people online who went gaga over his innocence.

Now, the child's yet another clip has been gaining attention where he is singing 'ABCD' while having his hair chopped. In the video, Anushrut can be heard singing as well as talking to the hairdresser cutely.

Take a look at Anushrut's new haircut video here:





Before, this Anushrut's Hair Cut 2.1 video went viral where he said that he would cut the barber's hair. Check out:

Isn't he cute? Well, there was another time when this little munchkin won hearts. That was his first video where he was crying while having a haircut. Take a look:

My baby Anushrut,

Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup Jiwan Petkar (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

Aww! No doubt, this boy is the cutest thing you'll on the internet today. So guys, what do you think about Anushrut's latest cute haircut video? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal