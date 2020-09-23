He also claimed that "God had sent him to earth to teach mankind"

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A man from Russia who claims to be a reincarnation of Jesus Christ has been arrested by the Russian authorities following the accusation that he was causing grievous bodily harm to two or more persons and was using psychological violence.

The man identified as Sergei Torop is known as 'Vissarion Christ the Teacher'. He was the leader at a compound for the Christ of the Last Testament in Siberia's Krasnoyarsk region.

Sergei was a former policeman and Red Army conscript. The 59-year-old claimed that he had a mystical revelation in 1990, a year after losing his job as a traffic cop, in which he had been reborn as Vissarion, the returned Jesus Christ.

After he revealed this, he founded a religious movement, the Church of the Last Testament.

He also claimed that "God had sent him to earth to teach mankind about the evils of war and the havoc we were wreaking on the environment."

The Daily Mail reported that he has six children with two wives, having at one stage married a 19-year-old who had lived with him since the age of seven.

Vissarion told BBC, "We have a school of noble maidens here. We're preparing girls to become future wives, future brides for worthy men," adding that women have "to understand not to rise above the man, not to be proud of her independence but to be shy, inconspicuous and weak."

It is also reported that before his arrest, he spent his time in a comfortable chalet and claimed to be Jesus Christ. He also wrote a 10-volume 'sequel to the Bible'.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma