New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A group of CRPF personnel on Monday attended the wedding of Jyoti Singh sister of their late colleague Constable Shailendra Pratap Singh, who lost his life while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region on October 5, 2020. The CRPF personnel carried out all the duties as the bride's brothers and stood by her as pillars while she walked towards the mandap.

Pictures shared on the Twitter account of the CRPF captured the beautiful moment as the 'men in uniform' walked the bride to the mandap - a task that is normally carried out by the bride's brothers.

"As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister," the tweet by the CRPF read. "Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama," it added.

Brothers for life:



As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama.#GoneButNotForgotten pic.twitter.com/iuVNsvlsmd — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) December 14, 2021

The tweet attracted lots of attention with hundreds of likes and comments that include "a very nice and inspiring gesture", "proud to be part of such force" and many more.

You can watch the video here:

Brothers for life:



As elder brothers, CRPF personnel attended the wedding ceremony of Ct Shailendra Pratap Singh's sister. Ct Sahilendra Pratap Singh of 110 Bn #CRPF made supreme sacrifice on 05/10/20 while valiantly retaliating terrorist attack in Pulwama. pic.twitter.com/eJyLOfZjm7 — DD News (@DDNewslive) December 15, 2021

Of the three sisters of Shailendra, two were married before he lost his life while serving the nation. Only Jyoti was to be married. As the marriage was solemnised on December 13 in Uttar Pradesh's Rai Bareilly and Shailendra's colleagues got to know about it, they attended the ceremony to perform the role of elder brothers.

The CRPF performed the ceremony of holding the pavilion at the wedding of the sister of their martyred comrade Some soldiers were in uniform, the rest were in plain clothes.

Shailendra Pratap, who joined the CRPF in 2008, and was posted in the 110th battalion of the force when he lost his life while protecting the country. His company was in Sopore then. His family consists of father Narendra Bahadur Singh, mother Siya Dulari Singh, wife Chandni alias Deepa, sisters Sheela, Preeti and Jyoti. Shailendra Pratap has a nine-year-old son Kushagra

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha