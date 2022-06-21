Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's supercar crashed into a house in Majorca on Monday, as per the reports coming from Spain. His employee was driving the car and crashed it into the entrance of a house. The football player is currently on a holiday with his family and according to the reports, he shipped the car out to Mallorca.

The car which crashed was a Bugatti Veyron and according to El Periodico Mediterraneo, one of Ronaldo’s employees was driving the car and crashed the car into the entrance of a house on Monday morning. The driver of the vehicle has suffered no serious injuries, it is reported that there has been serious damage to the front of the vehicle. The local Police of Bunyola Town Hall and Civil Guard officers are also reported to have attended the scene.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best football players in the world and has won 32 trophies in his career, which includes seven league titles, five UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA European Championship, and one UEFA Nations League.

Apart from Bugatti Veyron, Cristiano Ronaldo also owns Bugatti Centodieci and Bugatti Chiron. The Bugatti Centodieci is the most expensive car that Ronaldo owns and costs around 9.9 million dollars. The football player also owns McLaren Senna, which costs around 1 million dollars. He also drives Rolls-Royce Phantom and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which cost around 1.3 million dollars. He owns three Ferrari models, including Ferrari 599 GTO (385,000 dollars), a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (310,000 dollars) and a Ferrari F430 (300,000 dollars). Ronaldo owns two Bentley cars, namely Bentley Continental GT worth 220,000 dollars and bought a Bentley Flying Spur for 313,601 dollars in 2021. Apart from these, He also drives Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4, Aston Martin DB9, Maserati GranCabrio, BMW M6, Mercedes, Porsche and Audi duo.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav