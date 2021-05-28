Different countries and cities have come up with amusing strategies to get their population vaccinated. Here are some of these strategies used to encourage people to get the COVID-19 shot.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: From cash prizes to free cows, to food, to beer various unique incentives are being offered across the world to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Different countries and cities have come up with amusing strategies to get their population vaccinated. Here are some of these strategies used to encourage people to get the COVID-19 shot.

Cash Rewards:

In India, amidst the hesitancy in people to get the COVID-19 vaccination, the Central government has offered a cash prize to lure people into getting the jab. People need to submit photos of themselves getting the vaccination along with a tagline. The top 10 best entries will get Rs 5000 till the end of 2021 according to the government website.

Gold nose pin & hand blender:

In Gujrat’s Rajkot a goldsmith community offered to give gold nose pin to women and a hand blender to men who take the COVID vaccine set up by the community.

Free Biryani:

In Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram free biryani was handed out to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Free access to gyms:

In Dubai, for the first two weeks of May, the authorities rewarded fully vaccinated people with free access to gyms and fitness Centres.

Free food, beer & dessert:

Fast food companies in the US offered people free food, beer and dessert upon proving proof of Covid-19 vaccination.

Free cows:

A district of northern Thailand launched a campaign to vaccinate its people by offering live cow every week for 2 years. Excited by the offer, 43,000 people got their vaccination done for Coronavirus.

College scholarship:

Not just eatable freebies, academic incentives are also offered to encourage people for vaccination. In New York residents between the age group of 12-17 were offered to enter into a raffle to win scholarship for public university.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha