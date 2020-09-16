If you click on the Google Doodle you will be redirected to the page that displays Covid-19 prevention guidelines

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: With the COVID pandemic wreaking havoc across the world, Google through its animated doodle is reminding people of wearing a mask The mask is the recommended preventive measure to curb the contraction of the virus.

The new animation which features the letters covered with face masks also calls for following of social distancing. The Doodle reads, "Wear a mask. Save lives: Help Stop Coronavirus."

The basic precautionary measures which are mentioned are as "Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance."

Apart from wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, the page also says:

1. Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

2. Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

3. Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

4. Don’t touch your eyes, nose or mouth.

5. Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

6. Stay home if you feel unwell.

7. If you have a fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.

Over the past few months, Google has been focusing to spread awareness regarding the coronavirus pandemic through their 'Google Doodle'

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma