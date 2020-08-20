The results hold significance at a time when the state government are considering whether it would be safe to bring children back to school.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Children may play a larger role in the community spread of coronavirus than previously thought, a comprehensive study on 192 COVID-19 pediatric patients has concluded, triggering concerns of the drastic increase in the cases if the schools reopen.

The study was conducted by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital and Mass General Hospital for Children. The results published in the Journal of Pediatrics have suggested that Children have level of virus in their airways than adults who were hospitalized for Covid-19 treatment.

“I was surprised by the high levels of virus we found in children of all ages, especially in the first two days of infection,” said Lael Yonker, from MGH, and lead author of the study, as quoted in a report by IANS. “I was not expecting the viral load to be so high. You think of a hospital, and of all of the precautions taken to treat severely ill adults, but the viral loads of these hospitalised patients are significantly lower than a ‘healthy child’ who is walking around with a high SARS-CoV-2 viral load."

The study was conducted on 192 children aged between 0-22, of which 49 tested positive for Covid-19, and another 18 children had late-onset Covid-19-related illness. Its results hold significance at a time when the state government are considering whether it would be safe to bring children back to school.

The result challenges current prevailing hypothesis that having lower number of immune receptors of novel coronavirus make children less likely to become infected or seriously ill.

“Kids are not immune from this infection, and their symptoms don’t correlate with exposure and infection,” said Alessio Fasano, director of the Mucosal Immunology and Biology Research Center at MGH.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja