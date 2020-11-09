Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that a vaccine against coronavirus, jointly developed by them, has proven to be highly effective in preventing infections.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a development that has stoked hopes for an effective Covid-19 treatment, US Pharma major Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced that a vaccine against coronavirus, jointly developed by them, has proven to be highly effective in preventing infections. The vaccine proved to be more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who had contracted the infection and developed at least one of the symptoms, the companies said Monday.

The companies said an early analysis of the results showed that individuals who received two injections of the vaccine three weeks apart experienced more than 90% fewer cases of symptomatic Covid-19 than those who received a placebo. The Phase 3 study is underway and the final result may vary after further addition.

Protection in patients was achieved seven days after the second of two doses, and 28 days after the first, according to preliminary findings.

"The first set of results from our Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine's ability to prevent Covid-19," Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha