New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: In an alarming news, the coronavirus has now been found on ice cream produced in eastern China, due to which the authorities have seized the potentially contaminated products. The anti-epidemic authorities in Tianjin Municipality are now tracing the people who have come into contact with the batches that were manufactured by Daqiaodao Food Company in Tianjin in order to quarantine them.

According to a report by news agency Associated Press, quoting Tianjin's government officials, the the Daqiaodao Food Co, Ltd in Tianjin, adjacent to Beijing, was sealed and its employees were being tested for the coronavirus. However, the report further stated that there is no indication that anyone had contracted the virus from the ice cream.

The company destroyed 2,089 boxes of ice cream and about 4,836 boxes have been contaminated. Most of the 29,000 cartons in the batch had yet to be sold, the government said. It said 390 sold in Tianjin were being tracked down and authorities elsewhere were notified of sales to their areas.

The report further added that 1,600 employees of Tianjin's Daqiaodao Food Company have been placed under quarantine and are being tested for Covid-19. Of them, the test results of 700 employees have come negative.

In the report, it was mentioned that the coronavirus was able to survive on ice cream because of the cold temperature and the authorities have said that it is to believe that the virus must have reached the ice cream through an infected person.

It also stated that the food company used raw materials to make the batches of ice cream and several products were imported from different countries including New Zealand, Ukraine, and others. The ingredients included New Zealand milk powder and whey powder from Ukraine

To be noted, this is not the first time when China has claimed that coronavirus has been found in food samples. Earlier, the officials said that samples of COVID-19 were found on cold-chain imports from different countries, including India. Two Indian frozen butterfish packages, one Russian frozen salmon packaging sample, and two Argentina frozen beef samples tested positive for COVID-19 earlier also.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma