New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A mysterious object that is temporarily orbiting Earth has turned out be a 54-year-old rocket and not an asteroid as it was suspected earlier. On Wednesday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California confirmed it after top asteroid expert Paul Chodas suspected that its not asteroid but a rocket.

As per the reports, the object was classified as an asteroid after its discovery in September. But it was Paul who suspected that it was the Centaur upper rocket stage from Surveyor 2, a failed 1966 moon-landing mission.

Size estimates had put it in the range of the old Centaur, which was about 32 feet (10 meters) long and 10 feet (3 meters) in diameter.

Paul’s suspicion was proven right after a team led by the University of Arizona’s Vishnu Reddy used an infrared telescope in Hawaii to observe not only the mystery object but, on Tuesday a Centaur from 1971 is still orbiting Earth. The data from the images confirmed the same as they matched.

As soon as this news came out Paul via mail expressed his happiness and wrote, “Today’s news was super gratifying! It was teamwork that wrapped up this puzzle.”

Talking about the object formally known as 2020 SO entered a wide, lopsided orbit around the Earth last month and on Tuesday it made its closest approach at just over 31,000 miles ( 50,76 kilometres). As per experts, it will depart the neighbourhood in March, shooting back into its own orbit around the sun and will return next in 2036.

