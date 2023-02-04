Comedian Vir Das Feels 'Sorry' As Fan Names Son After Him; Here's Why

STAND-UP comedian Vir Das is quite famous and is loved by his fans across the world. Now, in a beautiful gesture, a fan of the comedian named his son after him.

However, the comedian said that he regrets his fan's decision.

Das also shared the post regarding the same on his Instagram. He posted a screenshot that read, "Subject: I named my son after you. Message: Hi Vir Das,I want you to know that I named my son after you almost 8 years back. Not only cause we loved your comedy but majorly the numerology of your name means that you have the capacity to achieve success beyond your imagination, even the sky is small infront of the name. Wishing you all the best for every thing in life. You are very close to our heart."

He also expressed that he wishes his son to be a comedian. "Fun fact my son wants to be a comedian without even knowing who he is named after," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Das responded to this in a witty manner and said, "Thank you...and...I'm sorry...but also...you should've known better."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

Ever since the post was shared it has garnered over 31,000 likes. Meanwhile, neitzens also flooded the comment section expressing their views.

"Replace “Vir Das” with “Vin Diesel” in the email and it gets way more appropriate," wrote a user.

"Hahahahaah, this kid will one day be sitting in a therapist chair and telling them WHEN IT ALL STARTED," a second said.

"Not my future mails being leaked," a third user jokingly said.

"But its a good thing.. There aren't enough laughs in the world.. People like you they make world just a little better place to live in," added another user.