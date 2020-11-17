On Monday, the little girl trekked 10 km to the District Magistrate's office in Odisha's Kendrapada to complain against her father who allegedly claimed her midday meal benefits.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: A Class 6 girl in Odisha stood for her rights and walked down 10 km to file a complaint against her father for stealing her midday meal benefits. On Monday, the little girl trekked 10 km to the District Magistrate's office in Odisha's Kendrapada to complain against her father who allegedly claimed her midday meal benefits.

Earlier, the girl filed a written complaint against her father that came to the notice of Kendrapada collector Samarth Verma, who thus directed that the midday meal benefits transfer should be done to her bank account. He also ensured her that the money and rice that her father had in the past will be claimed and will be handed back to her.

The girl in her complaint alleged that she holds a bank account but the benefits of her midday meal had gone to her father's account. The girl does not live with her father and her father had been allegedly collecting rice in his daughter's name from her school.

The girl's mother died two years ago and her father remarried. She was shunted out of her home in 2019 and from then she has been living with her uncle.

The Times Of India quoted Kendrapada district education officer Sanjib Singh as saying that 'as per the direction of the collector, they will deposit the money she is entitled to directly in her bank account and will take action against her father to recover the amount he received in her name'.

As the lockdown began, the government started depositing Rs 8 a day in the bank account of each student and if the student does not hold an account, the money was being deposited to the account of the guardian, and apart from that, the students are also provided with 150g of rice daily under the midday meal scheme.

