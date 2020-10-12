New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared a video of a local boy from Chushul, Ladakh saluting the troops enthusiastically. The 'energy and high josh' of the young kid named 'Namgyal' is winning the internet. The video shared from the official Twitter handle of the ITBP shows that the boy is standing roadside and salute the security personnel while passing by.

Salute!



Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by.



The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning. pic.twitter.com/dak8vV8qCJ — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 11, 2020

Observing his enthusiasm, one of the officers went to him and taught the right gesture to salute. He can be heard in the video saying 'Aise Karo' (Do like this). Namgyal looked more confident and salute again with more josh. While sharing the video, ITBP wrote, "Salute! Namgyal, a local kid in Chushul, Ladakh saluting the ITBP troops passing by. The enthusiastic kid saluting with high josh was randomly clicked by an ITBP Officer on 8 October morning."

The young boy, wearing a sweatshirt, a cap and a pair of trousers, responds to the commands 'Savdhana and Vishram' (attention and at ease). Social media users hailed the young warrior and are impressed by his 'kadak salute'. The video received 940 retweets and almost 5K likes so far. People also shared videos and photos of their little kids saluting with 'high josh'.

I m planning to help start a scholarship corpus for young warrior Namgyal by sending some money to his parents.



Maybe @ITBP_official @lg_ladakh @JTNBJP can help wth details of parents? 🙏🏻#YoungWarriorNamgyal https://t.co/qynollCImy — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@rajeev_mp) October 11, 2020

After the video went viral on social media, Rajya Sabha member- Rajeev Chandrasekhar took interest in starting a scholarship for the local kid of Chushul and sought his parents' details to reward them. He tweeted, "I m planning to help start a scholarship corpus for young warrior Namgyal by sending some money to his parents. Maybe @ITBP_official @lg_ladakh @JTNBJP can help with details of parents?"

Posted By: Srishti Goel