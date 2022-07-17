Christopher Nolan's Hand Drawn Plot Map For 'Inception' Confuses Fans | See Pics

Christopher Nolan is known for making mind-bending movies, which leave the audience scratching their heads in confusion. One of the most popular movies directed by Nolan is 'Inception', and it still confuses the audience. Writer Julian Shapiro came across a plot map drawn by Christopher Nolan for his movie Inception and shared it on social media. This is a treat for all the Inception fans, who are still trying to understand the complicated movie.

Sharing the plot map, Julian Shapiro wrote, "A rare find for my fellow movie nerds. This is Christopher Nolan’s hand drawn plot map for his film Inception."

A rare find for my fellow movie nerds.



Inception fans are fascinated by this plot map and some fans are even more confused. One person commented, "This is the map I didn't know I needed. Watched the movie so many times and it makes more sense now! It was meant to be confusing from the very start". Another commented, "This is obviously more complicated than the movie itself."

Directed by Christopher Nolan, the movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page, Tom Hardy, Dileep Rao and Cillian Murphy. The movie was a box office success worldwide and won four Academy Awards including, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects.

Inception is a science fiction thriller based on the concept of lucid dreaming. In the movie, a thief is given the task of planting an idea into the mind of a C.E.O. through dreams, but his tragic past may doom the project and his team to disaster. Even now, fans are confused about the movie and there are many theories about the ending of Inception. This mind-bending movie still confuses the audience and its open ending has left many questions unanswered.

Christopher Nolan has also directed some other mind-bending movies like Memento, The Prestige, Interstellar and Tenet. He has also directed 'The Dark Knight Trilogy'. Nolan has won 11 Academy Awards from 36 nominations.