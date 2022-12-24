Christmas 2022: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For December 24, 25 | All You Need To Know

THE FACT that it's the latter days of the month and that Christmas and New Year's Eve are coming up makes it one of the merriest occasions of the year. This is merely to make you more aware of the festivities in the nation's capital, as you surely have plans to celebrate Christmas and New Year's with your friends, family, or loved ones. It is a given that after the party, you will be stuck in the horrendous traffic jams on all the highways in Delhi. The Delhi Police just issued a traffic advisory on Friday to let the locals know about the detour. Some of the names of the churches that will be completely packed with worshippers are as follows: Emmanuel Baptist Church at Civil Lines, Methodist Church at Lodhi Road, Christ Methodist Church close to St. Stephen Hospital, St. James Church at Kashmiri Gate, Church of God at Hauz Khas, Nirmal Hriday Church at Majnu Ka Tila, Free Church at 10 Sansad Marg, Saint Mariam Church at Burari, St. James Church at Kashmiri Gate.

The Following Places Are Predicted To Have Heavy Traffic:

Gok Dak Khana, Rajpura Road, Ring Road Near Majnu Ka Tila, Lodhi Road, Sansad Marg, Lothian Road, Ashoka Road (from Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place), Africa Avenue Road, Burari Road, Patel Chowk, Butler Road, Aurobindo Marg, DBG Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, and Church Road are just a few of the streets that make up this area. The Delhi Police has issued a warning that there will be significant traffic rerouting from the RML roundabout, the Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T point, the Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road, and the Outer Circle at Connaught Place towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg. It was also specified that cars should be parked in single lanes on Pandit Pant Marg, Dr. Bishamber Das Marg, North Avenue Road, Talkatora Road, Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Road, and Church Road. These are all the highways that will be extremely congested on Christmas Eve.