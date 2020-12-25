New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: 2020 is certainly not our year and as activities came to a halt all of a sudden due to the coronavirus pandemic, it also made sure to put a break to the holiday season and as everyone is now celebrating the festival of joy Christmas at their homes, something similar happened in 1918. It was on December 21, 1918, that the Ohio State Journal issued a warning of the pandemic. That time is noted as the black death year and it struck hundreds of millions and killed tens of millions worldwide.

For the unversed, in 1918, the Ohio State Journal officially announced the Christmas season as "kissless holiday" for flu fighters. They also warned against attending parties or gatherings, given the risk of bringing infections home to family.

The warning read, "You will show your love for dad and mother, brother, sister and the rest of ‘em best this year by sticking to your own home instead of paying annual Christmas visits, holding family reunions, and parties generally," the commissioner of Ohio State Journal said at the time. "It goes against everything we love to do to not celebrate the holiday season … And we must nevertheless not do it. It makes me sad to say it."

It was a century ago that something similar happened and shooked the world and it was in Omanaha, there were at least 500 homes that were quarantined and there was no such house where there was not even single case and they were not even permitted to go out until four days after the fever has gone down.

The NYT has reported that just like the year 2020, churches also shut their doors in 1918 to make sure that the quarantine rules are being followed or not. It is also reported that it was that depressing time when some families even celebrated Christmas with empty chairs at the table.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma