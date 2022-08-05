Chris Hemsworth Heap Praises On CWG Gold Medallist Mirabai Chanu, Says 'She Is Worthy Of Thor's Hammer'

Chris's tweet soon went viral on social media as fans and followers appreciated Hemsworth for acknowledging Chanu’s remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

By Ashita Singh
Fri, 05 Aug 2022 08:15 PM IST
Thor fame Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has praised the iconic Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu for her incredible performance and gold medal at ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham.

Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics last year, won gold in the women's 49kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Responding to a tweet saying "it's time for Thor to give up his hammer" with regards to Mirabai, the Hollywood megastar came up with a "worthy" response. "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend," Hemsworth tweeted.

The Olympic silver medallist smashed the Commonwealth and Games record in snatch, ending with a total lift of 201kg (88kg 113kg) at the showpiece event.

"Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away," Chanu had tweeted after bagging gold.

The tweet soon went viral on social media as fans and followers appreciated Hemsworth for acknowledging Chanu’s remarkable performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Here are some reactions to the tweet.

“After seeing your appreciative tweet about Mirabai Chanu, I got happier,” wrote one user.

“Now that’s a ‘Marvelous’ gesture from an actor of the Marvel Studios of tinsel town to an Indian sportsperson,” read another caption.

Meanwhile, Chanu had started with a successful lift of 88 kg at the Snatch event. Later, in the Clean and Jerk category, she lifted 113kg. Chanu’s brilliant show in the Snatch event helped her in scripting a new Commonwealth record.

