New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In the latest development in mission Mars, China's National Space Administration on Friday released the first photos of Mars which were clicked by China's space exploration mission -- Tianwen-1 probe, as it prepares to touch down the red planet this year. As per the CNSA, the pictures were taken from a distance of around 2.2 million km from Mars.

The black and white photos, released by the CNSA had a composition of geological features in it including the stretch of canyons on the surface of Mars, Valles Marineris, and Schiaparelli crater.

China's spacecraft Tiawen-1 was launched in July last year and it is expected to enter the orbit of the red planet around February 10. The spacecraft is now only half a distance away from Mars and is about 184 million km from Earth. It has been more than 197 days of the mission now. The statement of China's National Space Administration (CNSA) further read that the systems of the spacecraft are in good condition.

The CNSA is hoping that the spacecraft will land in Utopia Planitia -- a massive impact basin on Mars -- in around the month of May and will deploy the rover there to explore for 90 days. To be noted, if the Tianwen-1 successfully reaches the orbit of Mars, China will become the first country to orbit, land, and deploy a rover in its inaugural mission to the red planet.

The five-tonne Tianwen-1 includes a Mars orbiter, a lander and a rover that will study the planet's soil. The robotic craft ignited one of its engines to "make an orbital correction" Friday and was expected to slow down before being captured by Martian gravity around February 10, the CNSA said.

China's #Mars probe Tianwen-1 conducted its fourth orbital correction on Friday night, according to the China National Space Administration.



The Tianwen-1 has sent back its first image of the Mars which was captured about 2.2 million km away from the red planet. #ChinaTech pic.twitter.com/A2xybYT3tm — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) February 5, 2021

Earlier, China made a Mars bid with Russia in 2011 but the spacecraft that was carrying the probe failed to exit Earth's orbit and it fell over the Pacific ocean, ending the mission in a failure. So far countries like Europe, Japan, United Nations, Russia, and India have tried to send their spacecraft to the red planet since 1960 but no one has yet succeeded in it and has ended up in failure.

However, the world is hoping high from China as the country holds good records in its space probe mission. China has earlier sent two rovers to the Moon and the country has also become the first country to make a successful soft landing on the moon.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma