New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across the globe affecting every quarter of life. The deadly virus, which was first discovered in China’s Wuhan in December last year, has afflicted over 2 crore people globally and claimed lives of nearly 7.5 lakh people so far.

Now after affecting human life globally, the coronavirus has now reportedly been diagnosed in a sample of frozen chicken wings. According to a report by news agency Reuters, a sample of frozen chicken wings imported into the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen from Brazil has tested positive for coronavirus, the city government said on Thursday.

In a notice issued by the Shenzen government, it said that a surface sample was taken from a batch of chicken wings, which were imported from Brazil, and was tested for the coronavirus by the local disease control centres on Wednesday, reports of which, on Thursday, came positive for the deadly pathogen.

Shortly after the shocking revelation, Shenzhen’s health authorities traced and tested everyone who might have come in contact with the contaminated food products. The health authorities also tested every product stored near the infected batch, however, all tests came out to be negative, the government’s notice further stated.

The Shenzhen Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters said the public needed to remain cautious when it comes to imported meat and seafood and must take precautions in order to reduce infection risks.

China reported on Wednesday that coronavirus had been found on the packaging of shrimps imported from Ecuador, and several other cities have reported cases of contaminated seafood since June.

China has been screening all meat and seafood containers coming into major ports since June when a new outbreak of COVID-19 in the capital Beijing was linked to the city’s Xinfadi seafood market.

Posted By: Talib Khan