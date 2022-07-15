Chile Fishermen Catch 16-Feet-Long Fish And The Internet Is In Shock | Watch

A group of fishermen in Chile recently caught an incredible monster fish and the video of the same is making rounds on social media. The fish was identified as a colossal oarfish, also called rowing fish and measured more than five metres long (16 feet).

The viral video shows a long, bony fish being hooked on the head as the workers transferred it to the land. Soon after the video went viral, internet users shared some fascinating comments. One user said, "That’s a scary amazing fish." Another wrote, "And now where do we escape?" A third user added, "Yup, we're dead."

"Imagine being swimming and you know that appears... I'm dying", another user said. "Oarfish live in the depths. It is said that when they start to the surface it is because the tectonic plates are in movement."

However, though the theory has never been confirmed by Science, Oarfish have long been seen as an omen for oncoming tsunamis and earthquakes. These fishes usually live deep in water and only return to the surface when they are sick, breeding, or dying.

According to National Geographic, "Although oarfish were likely the source of many historic tales of sea serpents and sea monsters, they are hardly dangerous to people. Oarfish feed on tiny plankton and have a small opening in their digestive system. They don’t even have real teeth, instead having flimsier structures called gill rakers to catch tiny organisms".

"Oarfish have occasionally been seen at the water’s surface, but scientists think they are pushed there by storms or strong currents, or they end up there when in distress or dying. A sputtering oarfish may look like a terrifying sea monster, but it is not thought to pose a danger to people or boaters," it added.