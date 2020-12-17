Palaeontologists have discovered an unusual fossil of a chicken-sized dinosaur with a mane down its back and stiff ribbon-like structures growing from its shoulders.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Paleontologists have discovered an unusual fossil of a chicken-sized dinosaur with a mane down its back and stiff ribbon-like structures growing from its shoulders. The specimen, discovered in northeast Brazil's Crato Formation, is likely a young male that walked the earth around 110 million years ago.

This is the first time the scientists have found ribbon-like structures attached to the shoulders of a dinosaur from an early lineage. These structures may have been used for display and implies specie had "sophisticated mating behaviours," CNN reported, citing lead authors of the study.

"If confirmed, this find will be a significant discovery for two reasons: the first feathered dinosaur from southern continents and a bizarre display structure in a dinosaur from a relatively early lineage," paleontologist Xu Xing told the American media network.

"Similar structures have been previously reported from some very bird-like dinosaurs, but in those cases, the ribbon-like structures are attached to the tail, which is the normal, but in this new find, they are attached to the shoulder, which is unusual,"he added.

The study, published in journal Cretaceous Research, suggests that the specimen is likely a young, male, which is surprising given that such complex display abilities are reserved for mature adult males.

The fossil was unearthed in northeast Brazil's Crato Formation by quarry workers mining limestone. Considering its flamboyance, the dinosaur may have indulged in elaborate dancing to show off its display, said David Martill, an author of the paper.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja