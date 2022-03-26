New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Ahead of IPL 2022, which is set to be bigger, better and longer due to more number of teams, the captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni pulled off an MS Dhoni when he handed over Chennai Super Kings’ captaincy duties to star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja this week. Ever since the inception of IPL in 2008, this will be the first time that the ‘Whistle podus’ will be led by somebody other than MS Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja surely has bigger shoes to fill in as he takes up the captaincy role of Superkings, the second-most successful IPL franchise after Mumbai Indians.

Top milk and milk-products brand Amul shared a unique topical to mark the change of guards of the Superkings. Depicting Jadeja as Chennai’s new Superking, Amul wrote ‘Sirv with love’, hinting at the ‘Sir’ prefix that Jadeja carries for his all-round capabilities.

#Amul Topical: Defending champs CSK take the field today with a new captain in Ravindra Jadeja! pic.twitter.com/dfAViproCN — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) March 26, 2022

The first match of IPL 2022 will be a repeat of last year's final with CSK taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday evening at the Wankhede Stadium.

While, CSK is starting afresh with Ravindra Jadeja as its captain, albeit under the great Mahi oversight, KKR too will be led by the just-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer.

Squad configurations: KKR and CSK

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishaanth, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Prashant Solanki, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner.

KKR Squad: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Rana, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Baba Indrajith, Chamika Karunaratne, Abhijeet Tomar, Pratham Singh, Ashok Sharma, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Tim Southee, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Umesh Yadav, Aman Khan.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma