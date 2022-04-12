New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Many employees dream of getting promotions, gifts and bonuses from their company, and the companies also try to keep their employees happy. But this firm thought about their employees' benefits very seriously and took things to the next level. A Chennai Based IT firm Ideas2IT has shown their gratitude and generosity to their employees by gifting them Maruti cars worth Rs 1 crore. The news agency IANS reported that the company, which has a strength of 500 employees, has gifted 100 cars to their 100 employees.

While speaking to IANS, the Chairman and CEO of the company Murali Vivekanandan told, "We are not gifting the cars, it is the employees who have earned these cars through their hard work." Vivekanandan also gave credit to the employees for the good position the company is in. He further added, "We had promised the employees a few years ago that we would be sharing our wealth with them, and awarding the cars is the first step. We will shower them with more such initiatives in the near future." For the past 10 years, the company has been gifting 100 cars to their 100 employees.

The employees of Ideas2IT are also overjoyed by the company's gift. Talking to IANS, an employee said, "We were earlier given gifts like iPhones and gold coins. Car is indeed a better gift and we thank our management wholeheartedly for the gift that they have given us."

Earlier, a software solutions provider, Kissflow, had gifted five of its trusted employees with BMWs each worth Rs 1 crore.

In the statement, Ideas2IT said that it is a high-end product engineering company headquartered in Chennai and it has high-end clients, which include Facebook, Motorola, Oracle, Bloomberg, and Microsoft. The company said that it began operations as a consulting firm in Silicon Valley in 2009 and it had only 6 employees. But now, Ideas2IT has offices in the US, India and Mexico.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav