Rajalakshmi accidentally swallowed one of her artificial tooth while drinking water on July 4. Soon after, she started feeling nauseous and dizzy and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A shocking incident was reported in Chennai where a woman mysteriously died after accidentally swallowing her artificial tooth while drinking water. 43-year-old S Rajalakshmi had gone for tooth replacement 7 years back. The lady got her three front teeth replaced by a set of three artificial teeth.

According to a report by the Times of India, Rajalakshmi accidentally swallowed one of her artificial tooth while drinking water on July 4. Soon after, she started feeling nauseous and dizzy and was rushed to a nearby hospital. After going through her reports, doctors did not felt any serious issues and discharged her within some time. However, the next day Rajalakshmi fainted and died on the way to the hospital.

Following her death, a police case under section 174 - Unnatural Death of the Code of Criminal Procedure -- has been registered and the patient’s body was sent for autopsy. Meanwhile, police said that the woman's artificial tooth could have lost grip and become lose as it was fixed years ago.

Dr. SM Balaji, an oral surgeon from Balaji Dental & Craniofacil Hospital in Teynampet said the type of denture had to be assessed. "Usually, acrylic removable dentures are liable to cause more damage when swallowed as they have a metal clasp. This aspect is very crucial and can be identified only on autopsy or radiological imaging or previous dental records or from patient's care providers", the doctor said as quoted by Times of India.

He also added that a regular check-up is necessary for a patient who has got dentures. This may help the patient to understand the status of the tooth whether they have lost their grip or not. If in any case, the patient might accidentally swallow the denture then with the help of early identification and medical aid he/she can be saved.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen