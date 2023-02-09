ChatGPT Writes 2000-Word Essay For Student In 20 Minutes, Passes University Test

ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot has been hitting headlines for a while. From social media users asking it to write an essay to students using it to complete their assignments, this software has become the talk of the town.

Now, in a unique incident, a graduation student- Pieter Snepvangers used this software and completed writing a 2,000 words essays in just 20 minutes, according to the Independent.

Pieter just wanted to check if AI can be used for coursework. He asked the bot to write a 2,000 words essay on social policy, which, interestingly, the bot completed in only 20 minutes.

The student then went to a lecturer to mark the assessment. Surprisingly, he got a score of 53 - a 2/2.

Notably, the lecturer also mentioned that it cannot be ascertained if it was written by a software, reports student news site The Tab.

Not only this but Pieter was stunned when a university lecturer said that students could "cheat their way" to a passing grade.

"I found a fairly prestigious Russell Group university and asked one of its lecturers if I could take his final year social policy assessment to see if ChatGPT could really work. I wanted to know what mark I could get and whether or not he’d spot the essay was written by a bot," said Pieter as quoted by the Indepenent.

"Under the premise of being a third year social policy student completing a 2,000 word essay I got to work," he added.

He further mentioned that one could not become topped by using the software, however, one can easily get a decent mark to pass the exam.

"You definitely can’t cheat your way to a first class degree, but you can cheat your way to a 2:2," he said.

Recently, several reports of people using the bot to pass exams have been making the rounds on the internet. At the same time, it has also become a matter of concern as many people believe the software can be easily misused.

Meanwhile, US has imposed a ban on students from using ChatGPT, however, according to some media reports, British universities are "scrambling" to check how it can be used.