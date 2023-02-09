OPEN IN APP

Latest News

    More In News

    ChatGPT Writes 2000-Word Essay For Student In 20 Minutes, Passes University Test

    Recently, several reports of people using bot to pass exams have been making the rounds on the internet. At the same time, it has also become a matter of concern as many people believe the software can be easily misused.

    By Anushka Vats
    Thu, 09 Feb 2023 10:42 PM (IST)
    chatgpt-writes-2000-word-essay-for-student-in-20-minutes-passes-university-test

    ChatGPT, the new AI chatbot has been hitting headlines for a while. From social media users asking it to write an essay to students using it to complete their assignments, this software has become the talk of the town.

    Now, in a unique incident, a graduation student- Pieter Snepvangers used this software and completed writing a 2,000 words essays in just 20 minutes, according to the Independent.

    Pieter just wanted to check if AI can be used for coursework. He asked the bot to write a 2,000 words essay on social policy, which, interestingly, the bot completed in only 20 minutes.

    The student then went to a lecturer to mark the assessment. Surprisingly, he got a score of 53 - a 2/2.

    Notably, the lecturer also mentioned that it cannot be ascertained if it was written by a software, reports student news site The Tab.

    Also Read
    Kerala Trans Couple Welcome Their Baby Into The World, Refuse To Reveal Child's Gender

    Not only this but Pieter was stunned when a university lecturer said that students could "cheat their way" to a passing grade.

    "I found a fairly prestigious Russell Group university and asked one of its lecturers if I could take his final year social policy assessment to see if ChatGPT could really work. I wanted to know what mark I could get and whether or not he’d spot the essay was written by a bot," said Pieter as quoted by the Indepenent.

    Also Read
    Comedian Vir Das Feels 'Sorry' As Fan Names Son After Him; Here's Why

    "Under the premise of being a third year social policy student completing a 2,000 word essay I got to work," he added.

    He further mentioned that one could not become topped by using the software, however, one can easily get a decent mark to pass the exam.

    "You definitely can’t cheat your way to a first class degree, but you can cheat your way to a 2:2," he said.

    Recently, several reports of people using the bot to pass exams have been making the rounds on the internet. At the same time, it has also become a matter of concern as many people believe the software can be easily misused.

    Meanwhile, US has imposed a ban on students from using ChatGPT, however, according to some media reports, British universities are "scrambling" to check how it can be used.

    Related Reads

    Top Deals

    This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.