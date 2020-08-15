The crater, which is around 250 to 300 kilometres east of the crater where the Apollo 17 and Soviet-launched Luna 21 Missions had landed, has been named as Sarabhai crater, in honour of the father of the Indian space programme Vikram Sarabhai.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) might have failed to soft-land the Chandrayaan-2 lander Vikram and its rover Pragyaan on the south pole of the Moon but its orbiter is doing its job wonderfully as it recently captured the images of one of the largest craters on the lunar surface.

The crater, which is around 250 to 300 kilometres east of the crater where the Apollo 17 and Soviet-launched Luna 21 Missions had landed, has been named as Sarabhai crater, in honour of the father of the Indian space programme Vikram Sarabhai.

"Paying tributes to the Father of the Indian Space Program, Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai on his birth anniversary. Recently, Chandrayaan-2 captured the Sarabhai Crater on Moon," the ISRO said in a tweet on Friday while sharing the pictures of the crater.

The 3D images of the Sarabhai crater which has been captured by Chandrayaan-2 orbiter show that it has a depth of around 1.7 kilometres taken from its raised rim and the slope of crater walls is between 25 to 35 degrees, said the Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh in a statement, adding that these findings will help space scientists understand further the process on the lunar region filled with lava.

"Chandrayaan-2 continues to perform as per the design and provides valuable scientific data. The public release of scientific data from Chandrayaan-2 for global use will begin in October 2020," the statement quoting Singh said.

The Chandrayaan-2 was launched by the ISRO on July 22 to find about the south pole of the Moon. However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, crashing the country’s dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt. Though the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2 is still working and has been continuously sending data to the ISRO.

