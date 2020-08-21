Chandrayaan-2 completed 1 year around the moon and the instruments performing well. Also, spacecraft has enough fuel for 7 more years said space agency ISRO.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: India’s second lunar mission Chandraayan 2 has completed one year around the moon on Thursday. The orbiter has managed to complete 4,400 orbits around the moon in the last 12 months and it has enough fuel to continue the operation for 7 more years. All parts of Chandrayaan-2 are efficiently working said space agency ISRO. Chandrayaan 2 was launched on July 22 from Banglore space agency and had entered the moon’s orbit on August 20, 2019.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) issued a statement saying, "Though the soft-landing attempt (of the lander carrying the rover) was not successful, the orbiter, which was equipped with eight scientific instruments, was successfully placed in the lunar orbit. The orbiter completed more than 4,400 orbits around the Moon and all the instruments are currently performing well.

The second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 was a first-ever attempt of any country to make a landing on the rover of the South Pole of moons lunar surface. India had successfully launched the spacecraft in 2019, however, the lander ‘Vikram’ made a hard landing in September. Now the agency assured that the spacecraft is performing well and have an adequate amount of fuel to continue for 7 more years.

The scientists said that the anticipated long life of the orbiter can play a vital role in understanding the lunar science, for a sustained presence on the Moon.

Posted By: Srishti Goel