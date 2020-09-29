New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: If you are a chai lover, a video of a quirky chai recipe will leave you feeling disgusted, just like it did with Tweeple. Netizens are in anger after watching this chai latte video. This video has been shared by WebMD’s official Twitter account which is titled as how to make Chai Latte, and it surely comes with a lot of ingredients.

The caption of the video reads, "Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag." The video that they shared was titled, "How to Make a Chai Latte at Home." However, netizens did not like the ingredients in the chai latte. The ingredients that were used in making this chai recipe were cardamom, star anise, cardamom, coconut milk and maple syrup.

The video has so far received mixed reactions. While many shared the GIF to share their emotions after watching the video. On the other hand, some felt like it was not chai but biryani.

Learn how to make a chai latte -- without the coffee shop price tag. pic.twitter.com/pVZTEBXyL3 — WebMD (@WebMD) September 27, 2020

The video went viral and has garnered 1.6 million views. One of the users said, "Lots of people complaining not very authentic. Wondering if coffee shops offer more authentic taste/method? Might taste better with cow milk, but this seems like a nice vegan option. :) Interested in trying it.

Add rice instead of tea bags and this will be biryani👌 pic.twitter.com/ZmvmFM5i5E — J for Joke; J for Judiciary (@snorlaxisbored) September 28, 2020

I don't add this much spices even to make pulao😯 — Ramya S N (@RamyaSN6) September 28, 2020

u mean to say Chai????



This is absolutely Wrong of Making Chai



with the spices kept u can make a mini Biryani — Un-Employed scoooby (@sc0obyd0) September 29, 2020

Another user said, "This video is just unbearable it’s literally a mockery of Chai."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma