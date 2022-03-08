New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Bangtan Boys are all over the place! The craze for this 7-boys member K-POP band is growing among BTS ARMY day by day. Why sudden brag about BTS you ask? Well! because once again BTS ARMY has made a trended BTS on social media. Let us tell you why BTS is attracting so much limelight in India right now.

It was much recent that the Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE in India conducted class 9th English exams and in the exam paper, there was a question on BTS that has made BTS fans super happy.

CBSE class 9th English paper had a comprehension essay on the Bangtan Boys which included a gist of how K-pop started and slowly took over. Various other K-pop bands such as EXO, Stray Kids, Blackpink, Twice, Girls' Generation have also been mentioned in the comprehension. However, the main para highlights BTS and their accomplishments in such little amount of time.

Yall yesterday was my English exam and in the reading comprehension we got the passage on ✨BTS✨😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/mOb5PlzSnp — Haters You Got No James (@BTSTHEB56583206) March 8, 2022

A YouTube channel named Cinewood Hub confirmed the news and uploaded a video on the same. The channel shared the video with the caption, "Government Plans BTS to add in Indian textbooks but now BTS added in Indian exams as well proudest moment for Indian ARMY."

Take a look at Video here:

As soon as the news broke on the online platform. The fans, BTS Army just flooded the internet sharing the same and dropped various comments.

Taking it to the comment section of the YouTube video, a fan commented “If they were in exams I would have always gained full marks in each and every subject. 😂”, another fan commented, “If BTS will come in our question paper army’s would have full marks!!"

Hamare yaha q aise teachers nai hai....like srly i would hve scored 100%....mai to us question paper ko frame karke rakhugi — Iqra Antulay (@AntulayIqra) March 8, 2022

I hope that some question of BTS Is also come in my Eng exam not Eng in other 5 subject ALSO...so happy 😁😁😘 pic.twitter.com/xpR9QcWBzl — sparkle world BTS (@BhoomiKashyap5) March 8, 2022

Congratulations.. you are soo lucky . Here I am crying in the corner sitting with cbse english term 2 exam paper swearing at the people who prepared it . I wish I had the same question paper but unfortunately my paper was from Hyderabad region 😭😭 — Vicky (@Vicky110997) March 8, 2022

Another one of the BTS fans wrote, “Just when I saw the question paper photo I got so emotional and started right now I am sooo happy for our boys that they are really getting sooo much attention deserve this world. They must have definitely saved this world in their past lives.”

For the unversed, BTS is a popular Korean Pop band with 7 boy members. BTS band which includes V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, and Jin are extremely popular for their sartorial choices across the globe.

Posted By: Ashita Singh