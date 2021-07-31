As students all over India received their Class 12 results, the meme fest on social media followed.The reactions involved the sky-high expectations of Delhi University cutoffs, the reaction of relatives and the signature result anxieties of course.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared its best ever result of all time with 99.37 passing percentage for the fall of 2021. Nearly 14 Lakh students cleared the CBSE Class 12 examinations this year. Meanwhile, over 1.5 Lakh students scored above 90 per cent marks. At the same time, over 70,000 students touched the mark of 95 per cent and above this year.



A netizen took to social media to suggest that since CBSE managed to deliver its best ever result with 99.37 per cent passing percentage, it’s a huge loss for the belt and chappal sellers for obvious reasons.

#CBSE declared 99.37% result of class 12



Belt & chappal sellers : pic.twitter.com/FJWrjYRbVT — RaaONE (@the_ra_1) July 30, 2021

Who said that a lot many from the Class of'21 passed because of the pandemic?

Anyone wonders what the 0.63 per cent CBSE Class 12 students of 2021 who couldn’t pass the exams might be facing after results. This tweeple has the answer.

Of course, the Indian relatives can’t keep their calm the moment they read that the Class 12 results are in. The phones start ringing and anticipation kicks in. For the student concerned whose result is the talk of the town, it’s nothing but a moment of stress and sometimes an instant of anxiety. These reactions sum it up well.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2021 To Be Announced Today At 2PM.

le Rishtedaar- pic.twitter.com/6cUZZldqaZ — Dr. Ashish Belwal (@drsuperstar1680) July 30, 2021

CBSE class 12 results at 2:00 P.M.#CBSEResult

My Relatives right now : pic.twitter.com/Vk15wVpMkh — Kaifi (@KaifiHaider7) July 30, 2021

The record number of students scoring 95 per cent marks in their CBSE Class 12 results mean the sky high Delhi University cut offs. Tweeples’ take on expected DU cutoffs, from the viral Pakistani kiddos' reaction to a Yo Yo Honey Singh number will definitely tickle your bone.

